ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

6 healthcare organizations recently naming facilities after donors

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix hospitals and health systems have recently honored their donors by naming a building after them:. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles) Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system. Amount: $100...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health plans $169M bed tower at North Carolina hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning to build a $169 million bed tower at Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center. The tower will add 150,000 square feet to the hospital and boost its overall bed count from 154 to 174, the health system said in a Dec. 17 news release. The project also calls for renovating 50,000 square feet of existing space in the medical center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KCRG.com

100 healthcare workers contracted to work at Iowa medical facilities

Cedar Rapids school district to give update on School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids police department are expected to provide an update on the district's program for School Resources Officers. Latest COVID-19 data shows Omicron variant identified in at least 29 states. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ahn.org

AHN Clinic Expands Access to Health Care, Social Services for Individuals Released from Incarceration

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that its Center for Inclusion Health has launched an innovative clinic aimed at more rapidly, effectively and compassionately meeting the health needs of individuals following release from incarceration, as well as connecting them with the various social supports that can help them get a fresh start.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

New York updates list of hospitals halting nonurgent procedures

As of Dec. 17, New York's list of hospitals ordered to halt nonurgent procedures due to limited capacity included 28 facilities, according to the state health department. State officials said these facilities must stop performing nonurgent surgeries for at least two weeks. They added that the health department "retains the discretion to require any facility to limit nonurgent elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by [the department] as necessary to protect public health."
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn Jones
wvlt.tv

Organization partners with Cherokee Health System to provide mobile healthcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Providing healthcare to the community for little to no cost, that’s the mission of Cherokee Health System’s Mobile Clinic. “We cover chronic medical conditions for things like high blood pressure, diabetes, or asthma. We also cover acute care services for colds and viruses, skin infections as well as mental health and behavioral health services,” said Lindsey Heath.
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Minnesota healthcare workers call on hospital CEOs to act on staffing crisis

Amid a COVID-19 surge in the state, nurses in Minnesota are pleading with hospital CEOs and public officials to address what they describe as a staffing and retention crisis inside facilities. The nurses, who are represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association, aired their concerns during a press conference Dec. 20....
MINNESOTA STATE
stevenspoint.news

Aspirus Health facilities to incorporate locations into names

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – To enhance patient clarity regarding their locations, Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Aspirus Doctors Clinic will soon incorporate “Wisconsin Rapids” into their names. Beginning in the spring, Aspirus Riverview Hospital will be called Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Hospital, and Aspirus Doctors Clinic will be Aspirus Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Atrium Health#Health Care#Michigan Medicine#University System#Charity#The Ronald Weiser Center#Family Dollar#Brown University Lrb#Royalty Pharma#Houston Methodist#Md#The Houston Methodist Dr#Montana State University#Goosehead Insurance
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals flagged by HHS for billing errors this year

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. were tagged by the HHS Office of the Inspector General for billing errors this year. 1. St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, a 451-bed hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for six of the 100 inpatient and outpatient claims reviewed by the inspector general. The billing errors outlined in an audit released Dec. 16 resulted in overpayments of $68,897. Based on the results of the 100-claims sample, the inspector general estimated that St. Joseph's Hospital was overpaid at least $389,000 for the review period. In written comments to the inspector general's draft report, the hospital partially disagreed with the recommendation to refund the full $389,000; stated that it had returned additional overpayments; and said it has strong policies to ensure Medicare billing compliance. The hospital also took issue with the inspector general's sampling and estimation methods. After reviewing the hospital's objections and comments, the inspector general maintained its findings and recommendations.
HEALTH SERVICES
wagmtv.com

Maine National Guard Called on to Help Healthcare Facilities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Members of the Maine National Guard are being deployed to health care facilities around the state starting next week. Governor Janet Mills announced the activation of about 75 members of Maine’s National guard during a Maine CDC briefing earlier today. She says this will expand and support the health care system’s capacity to treat patients in reaction to recent spikes in Covid 19 infections across the state.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
beckershospitalreview.com

4 leading women on succeeding in healthcare

In October and December, the following healthcare leaders shared their advice for women seeking success in the industry. Here is what they had to say:. Denise Basow, MD. CEO of Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer (Waltham, Mass.): My observation is that overall, women tend to lack confidence. We tend to be hard on ourselves and see our deficiencies before we feel good about our strengths. I'm not sure if that's unique to IT, but maybe it's even more prevalent in IT, where historically there have been fewer women. I spend a lot of time giving pep talks to women and I much less frequently need to do that with men. So my best advice is to just have confidence in yourself. I've talked to so many women with fantastic resumes who've been saying, 'Well, I don't think I'm ready for that next move because I'm lacking a certain skill.' And I think I'm living proof that you don't have to know everything. When you go into a new role you have to work hard, be curious, collaborative, willing to learn and just have the confidence that you can fill in the gaps. If I could impart that message to more women, I think that would be a positive thing.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Charities
beckershospitalreview.com

AHIP backs at-home kidney dialysis campaign

America's Health Insurance Plans is supporting an Innovate Kidney Care campaign to broaden patient access to at-home kidney dialysis training and support. As a supporter, AHIP will help Innovate Kidney Care work with CMS to update its End-Stage Renal Disease Conditions for Coverage guidance and expand care options for Medicare Advantage members, according to a Dec. 17 news release.
ADVOCACY
kswo.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donors after storms

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Following devastating storms throughout the Midwest, the Oklahoma Blood Institute started sending life saving blood donations to Kentucky, but now they need help. Executive Director of Oklahoma Blood Institute Christie Chambers, said blood is low, but the need has never been greater. The are working together...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

12 latest hospital bankruptcies, closures

From reimbursement landscape challenges to dwindling patient volumes, many factors lead hospitals to shut down or enter bankruptcy. Below are 12 hospitals that filed for bankruptcy, closed or announced plans to close in the past year. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health plans to close two hospitals by the end of...
WEST READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy