6 healthcare organizations recently naming facilities after donors

In October and December, the following healthcare leaders shared their advice for women seeking success in the industry. Here is what they had to say:. Denise Basow, MD. CEO of Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer (Waltham, Mass.): My observation is that overall, women tend to lack confidence. We tend to be hard on ourselves and see our deficiencies before we feel good about our strengths. I'm not sure if that's unique to IT, but maybe it's even more prevalent in IT, where historically there have been fewer women. I spend a lot of time giving pep talks to women and I much less frequently need to do that with men. So my best advice is to just have confidence in yourself. I've talked to so many women with fantastic resumes who've been saying, 'Well, I don't think I'm ready for that next move because I'm lacking a certain skill.' And I think I'm living proof that you don't have to know everything. When you go into a new role you have to work hard, be curious, collaborative, willing to learn and just have the confidence that you can fill in the gaps. If I could impart that message to more women, I think that would be a positive thing.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO