ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer: Vaccine for kids 2 to 4 didn't produce adequate response, adding third dose to trial regimen

By Alex Hider
kshb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech reported Friday that studies show children aged between 2 those younger than 5 did not produce an adequate response to its COVID-19 vaccine for young children and that it will begin administering a third dose to those trial participants as studies continue. In a press...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Researchers developing mRNA vaccines for other diseases, illnesses following

COVID-19 proved that mRNA vaccines can work. Now, researchers are applying the technology to other diseases. More than half of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Many of them received an mRNA vaccine that was developed by Pfizer or Moderna. “mRNA is a blueprint to tell your cells what protein...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Regimen#Covid 19 Vaccine
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
parentherald.com

Trial for Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5 Fails to Provide Immunity

The Pfizer COVID vaccine given to children between six months to four years old failed to provide a substantial immunity response that should protect them from the virus. The pharmaceutical company said that it will be changing its plans for the ongoing clinical trials if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

Pfizer: 3rd dose may be needed for younger kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are now testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. They say two doses did not generate a strong enough immune response in some kids in the study.
KIDS
pharmacytimes.com

Study Assessing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 6 Months to Under 5 Years Will Continue, Assess a Third Dose

Investigators in a clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years noted that their research will continue with new changes. Based on the trial results, investigators in the clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TODAY.com

Pfizer is testing a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose in young kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in an ongoing trial of children ages 6 months to under 5 years, the companies announced Friday. The drugmakers will also evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a third shot in kids as old as 17. Boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds were cleared last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Low-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fails in trial on 2 to 5 year olds

A low dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine failed to produce an adequate response in children aged two through five years of age. The companies announced the results from ongoing critical trials on Friday and said that after testing children 6 months to 5 years of age with one-tenth of the adult dose, children between 6 months and 2 years produced an immune response similar to people aged 16 to 25 after two doses but children between 2 and 5 did not.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theridgewoodblog.net

No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Cosmos

Pfizer vaccine for kids: Safety, side effects, allergies and doses

Australian children aged 5-11 will start to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, after it cleared the final regulatory step and was recommended for use in this age group by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). ATAGI recommends children aged 5-11 receive two 10 microgram doses...
WORLD
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy