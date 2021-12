While you wait for NCIS season 19 to premiere on CBS in the new year, why not share some more behind the scenes fun?. Today, we’re bringing some of that to you courtesy of Jessica Knight herself in Katrina Law, who shared a new photo on Instagram (see below) of much of the team alongside a new “series regular” in Special Agent Steigler — or, as we call them, Special Agent Teddy Bear. The best part of this photo to us is how serious Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, and Sean Murray all seem to be taking their new colleague as Katrina takes the photo.

