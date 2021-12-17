ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman facing felony DUI charge for deadly crash admitted being drunk, report says

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old woman who is facing a felony DUI charge admitted to a police officer “that she was drunk and that she deserved what was coming to her,” according to her arrest report.

Daysia Brown is accused of causing a fatal crash in downtown Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2021. The passenger in the car she hit, 52-year-old Julio Maymi-Diaz, was killed.

The arrest report said when police arrived at the scene at Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue, officers noted Brown had ” watery and bloodshot eyes” and smelled of alcohol. She told police she attempted to stop for a red light but was unable to do so in time.

Brown did consent to two blood draws. She also acknowledged to the police that she takes medication but couldn’t remember when she last took it, the report said. The name of the medication was redacted from the arrest report but the report added officers believed Brown to be “under the influence of an intoxicating beverage and also an unknown narcotic.”

While Brown was at the hospital being checked for injuries, the report said, she admitted she was drunk to an officer.

