“Metro announced that it has reached another step in the process to restore the 7000-series railcars to service. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) has informed Metro that it has no technical objections to the final plan submitted to gradually return nearly half of the 7000-series railcars to passenger service with the metered release of no more than 336 railcars. This will provide an additional 42 trains for more frequent, reliable service. Metro will pause for 90 days without further release of additional cars until all aspects of the new inspection cycles are fully established and any needed adjustments are made under WMSC oversight.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO