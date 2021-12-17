ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations

By Associated Press
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low, and U.S. officials are...

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

How to Safely Plan a Holiday Gathering During the Omicron Wave

Before the onset of Omicron, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines in October for a safe and healthy holiday season. As the holidays approach, researchers say not so much is known about Omicron. Experts say that following safety tips and precautions may help reduce the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Wales#Christmas#Covid#Ap#Americans
Daily Freeman

Travel curbs augur somber Christmas amid omicron uncertainty

LONDON (AP) — Travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus are hammering the already beleaguered travel and tourism industries and adding to the gloom in Europe in the midst of the crucial holiday season. Travelers are rearranging or canceling trips because of...
WORLD
Daily Freeman

Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron

LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Freeman

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

DETROIT (AP) — While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead: They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Greece bans public Christmas and New Year celebrations to curb Omicron

Greece has banned public Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities and mandated mask-wearing in open spaces to help to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The measures will be in effect from Friday morning and will also require citizens to wear two masks or masks offering high protection on public transport and in supermarkets. Foreign visitors are “strongly encouraged” to take two PCR tests a few days after arrival, the health ministry said on Thursday.Health minister Thanos Plevris said additional measures were expected in the new year, mainly in entertainment and sports events, to avoid another lockdown.“We are constantly...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Miami Herald

Traveling for the holidays? Stay masked up — omicron is out there, lurking | Opinion

When I took a quick trip to New York City a few days before Thanksgiving, I didn’t know the omicron COVID variant had already started circulating at a Japanese anime convention in the city. But I took a lot of precautions anyway — including eating outside one bone-chilling night with temperatures in the upper 30s — and I’m not sorry. With travelers crowding the airports now for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, they seem more relevant than ever.
MIAMI, FL
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci issues new warning over the omicron variant

The contagious omicron variant has been raging around the world and it will likely cause a new wave of cases in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. “This virus is extraordinary,” Fauci told CNN Sunday. Fauci’s message was simple — the omicron variant has started to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Hospitals fear overcrowding could be on the way as Omicron, Delta variants continue to spread

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local health official says he fears for hospital capacity as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly across the country. Dr. Raul Seupaul is the Chief Clinical Officer at UAMS. He said the hospital is almost reaching capacity already. “At UAMS, we are at almost 100% capacity and that’s without […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Daily Freeman

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage”...
WORLD
Daily Freeman

Michael Reagan: Another variant, renewed panic, life disrupted again

I’m sick and tired of wearing masks. I’m sick and tired of vaccine mandates. I’m sick and tired of hearing the dire warnings and broken promises of politicians and incompetent public health officials. For almost two years, they’ve ordered us around like children and told us what...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy