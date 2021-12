After being caught at a car dealership in Burke County this week, three people were arrested for stealing catalytic converters. Through an investigation it was determined that the three have been targeting dealerships and storage facilities throughout Burke and two other counties. All were charged with Felony Theft by Taking from a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Attempt Theft by Taking from a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Trespass, and are currently being held in the Burke County Detention Center.

