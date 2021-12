2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Halo Infinite. Let’s all be honest with ourselves: the Halo series since 343 Industries took over hasn’t exactly been up to the same standards that the franchise once held when Bungie held the reins. That’s to be expected when control of a series as big as Halo is transferred (Gears of War hasn’t been able to top Gears 3, for instance), but Halo Infinite is 343’s best offering yet, potentially rivalling some of the series’ biggest highlights.

