Former CU Branch Manager Sentenced to Four Years for Embezzlement

BOSTON (CBS) – A former auto repair technician with the Boston Police Depart will spend two months in prison after embezzling nearly $260,000 in the form of vehicle parts, tools and supplies. Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston, worked for the BPD’s Fleet Management Division when he ordered parts and supplies he said were for the BPD but which he sold, submitting altered invoices to the BPD. Gharony told buyers that he received a discount on the parts from the BPD. The scheme went on from June 2017 to September 2020. Gharony pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $256,432 in restitution.

