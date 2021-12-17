ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock names Raleigh official as newest city manager

By Jason O. Boyd, City of Havelock
 6 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris McGee, who has worked since 2009 in different roles in Raleigh, has been named the new city manager of Havelock.

City officials said in a press release that McGee’s first day on the job will be Jan. 18.

McGee began his career with the City of Raleigh in March 2009 serving as the Transportation Field Services Manager. In January 2017, Chris was appointed as the Raleigh Department of Transportation’s Assistant Director.

McGee has more than 30 years of experience in transportation, public works, planning, budgeting, maintenance, operations, and asset management, including 20 years of service with NCDOT and 2 years in the private sector. In his current role, Chris oversees all transportation maintenance including storm sewer, street and sidewalk maintenance, highway mowing, and maintenance of Raleigh’s Municipal Services District.

McGee fosters a work environment that is creative, collaborative, and empowering. His professional interests include asset management, key performance indicator assessment, alternative finance strategies, and employee development.

McGee earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from NC State University. He also attended UNC-Chapel Hill – School of Government and earned his MPA at UNC Pembroke. His fields of study include Accounting, Civil Engineering, and Public Administration. McGee is also a Licensed Professional Engineer.  McGee is a devoted husband and father of two. In his free time, he enjoys the symphony, cooking, golf, hiking and traveling.

