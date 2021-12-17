ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly tests positive for COVID-19, after testifying for Senate committee

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
The CEO of Southwest Airlines has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gary Kelly testified at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The hearing was held by the Senate Commerce Committee, where United Airlines CEO, American Airlines CEO, a Delta Air Lines executive and head of a flight attendants union testified during an oversight hearing on the airline industry’s $54 billion bailout, The Washington Post reported.

Kelly did not wear a mask for some parts of the hearing and questioned the wearing of masks on flights.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin environment — it’s very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly said during the hearing, according to Reuters.

In employee communication, Kelly said his mask comment during the hearing “confused” some people and that he supports the current federal mask mandate.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said the mask requirement should stay in effect, the Post reported.

Kelly informed the other airlines’ representatives about his positive test on Thursday, Reuters reported.

