ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints head coach tests positive for COVID-19 as cases climb in NFL

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vuh1f_0dPrGHAz00

The head coach of the New Orleans Saints has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases climb in the NFL.

The team announced that head coach Sean Payton, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus and immediately went into isolation. Payton will be under quarantine for 10 days or until he meets NFL protocol to come back to the team.

The Saints announced he will be back on Dec. 27 to coach in the game against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will serve as acting head coach at the Tampa Bay game on Dec. 19.

The Washington Football Team put its starting quarterback on the reserve list Friday due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported.

The team has been plagued by the virus this season with the starting quarterback’s backup also on the reserve list ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen could be off the reserve list depending on the outcome of further testing.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Explains Why He Smashed A Tablet, Plays Coy On Outburst At Saints’ Sideline

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday. He and the Bucs lost to the Saints for the fourth straight time in the regular season, likely losing their chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. The offense also lost three key players — Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette — to injuries over the course of the game. So when Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter while trailing 9-0 to unofficially end the game, his emotions boiled over. He let out a shout at somebody...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Tom Brady Explains Sunday Night’s Sideline Exchange With Saints

On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Saints News: Ian Book slated to be Taysom Hill’s backup for Week 16

UPDATE: Ian Book is now in line to START Monday night’s game. The highlight of New Orleans Saints news this morning is Trevor Siemian landing on the COVID-19 list, meaning that rookie Ian Book will be the backup quarterback when the black and gold take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

420K+
Followers
50K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy