Saints head coach tests positive for COVID-19 as cases climb in NFL

The head coach of the New Orleans Saints has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases climb in the NFL.

The team announced that head coach Sean Payton, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus and immediately went into isolation. Payton will be under quarantine for 10 days or until he meets NFL protocol to come back to the team.

The Saints announced he will be back on Dec. 27 to coach in the game against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will serve as acting head coach at the Tampa Bay game on Dec. 19.

The Washington Football Team put its starting quarterback on the reserve list Friday due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported.

The team has been plagued by the virus this season with the starting quarterback’s backup also on the reserve list ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen could be off the reserve list depending on the outcome of further testing.