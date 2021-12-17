ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman resigning

By Avery Van Etten
 6 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman announced his resignation from the county’s Board of Commissioners in a Facebook post on Friday.

Lehman was first elected to the board in 2007. His term was supposed to end in 2023, at which point he had said he did not plan to run for re-election, but now Lehman says his resignation will go into effect on Jan. 7, 2022.

“When I announced in 2020 that I would not be seeking re-election to the Office of County Commissioner, I had every intention of completing the current term. However, after months of thoughtful consideration I cannot ignore the fact that it is simply time for me to step away from Lancaster County Government and explore other professional opportunities,” Lehman wrote.

Lehman says he resigns “with a grateful heart and respect for the work that County employees do every day.”

Lehman is currently the only Democrat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

abc27 News

Lancaster superintendent demands more money for school district

This article has been updated since its original publishing. LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone in a long process, that could have a big impact on some Midstate schoolchildren. The question is, are children in some districts being vastly shortchanged by the Commonwealth? The School District of Lancaster (SDOL) actually promised last week they […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg to receive $500K to help curb gun violence in city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is receiving $500,000 in grant money to help stop gun violence. The Wolf administration announced earlier this month that nearly $16 million in grant money would go to agencies and municipalities statewide. Harrisburg Police will use the half-million dollars over a two-year period in its Community Service […]
HARRISBURG, PA
