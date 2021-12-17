ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Indexes mixed as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Noel Randewich
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 down and Tesla helping keep the Nasdaq in positive territory as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

All three main U.S. stock indexes were set to end with a decline for the week after the Fed on Wednesday signaled three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 to combat surging inflation.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with financials (.SPSY) down 1.8%. Other value-oriented sectors including energy (.SPNY), industrials (.SPLRCI) and materials (.SPLRCM) also declined. Real estate (.SPLRCR) rose 0.7%.

Tesla (TSLA.O) added 2.2% and Amazon (AMZN.O) gained 1%, helping keep the Nasdaq higher.

The S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) dipped 0.1%, while the value index (.IVX) slid 0.7%.

Traders also pointed to year-end tax selling and the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts - known as triple witching - as potential causes for volatility.

"It's a big options expiration day, it will be a significant amount of volume at the close," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"And you're seeing a lot of short-covering going on in some of those names that have been beaten up a lot."

Heavyweight growth stocks including Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Microsoft have outperformed the broader market in 2021, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) has surged 35%. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 23% in the same period.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.92% at 35,567.3 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.39% to 4,650.61.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.38% to 15,238.34.

Global stocks also retreated on Friday on concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has impacted trading sentiment since late November.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index (.RUT) gained 1.3% after having fallen more than 10% from a record high hit in early November.

Oracle (ORCL.N) fell 5.7% after the Wall Street Journal reported the enterprise software maker is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner (CERN.O) in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion. Shares of Cerner surged 14%. read more

FedEx Corp (FDX.N) rose 5.3%, boosting the Dow Jones Transport Average Index (.DJT), after the delivery firm reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits. read more

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 309 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

The fairy tale of Wall Street

Omicron spreads faster than Delta but is less likely to land you in hospital. The UK now has more than 100,000 cases of Omicron. China's Xian city has locked down 13 million residents. But a third Astra Zeneca shot offers protection. And so on. But... whatever. Markets seem to be...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Stock Indexes#Options Contracts#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Spsy#Splrcm#Igx#Ivx#Themis Trading#Sox#Dji#Ixic
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on chip rally, improved risk appetite

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares headed for their best session in two weeks on Friday, powered by a rally in chip shares and Wall Street's strong overnight performance on positive U.S. data that offset concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Korean won held flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brent crude futures snap 3-day rally in thin trade; Omicron eyed

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade after a three-day rally, with investors trying to gauge the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand. Brent crude futures slid 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.56 a barrel by 0205 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Australian shares extend gains on bank, tech boost

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, led by banking and tech stocks following a Wall Street rally overnight as concerns eased about the Omicron variant's economic impact, while AMP Ltd surged after announcing the sale of its infrastructure debt platform. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.6%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street advance, tech stocks lead gains

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index edged up on Friday with heavyweight technology stocks leading gains, taking cues from an overnight strong finish on Wall Street, in holiday-thinned trading. The Nikkei share average (.N225) edged up 0.1% at 28,824.88 by 0203 GMT, and is set to gain about...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian currencies edge higher, equities mixed in low-volume trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in...
WORLD
Reuters

Indonesian rupiah climbs, other Asian FX muted amid holiday lull

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah hit its highest in nearly two months on Friday and was eyeing its best weekly gain since early May, boosted by improving market sentiment on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the economy too much. Most other Asian emerging currencies clung to...
MARKETS
Reuters

China stocks fall on COVID-19 outbreak, new energy weakness

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday as new energy shares tumbled, while a local outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on some business operations and investor sentiment. The Hong Kong stock market closed higher at midday, ahead of a Christmas holiday. The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.3% to...
WORLD
Reuters

Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is on track to become the world's worst-performing major stock market this year amid its poorest performance in a decade following China's regulatory crackdowns on tech firms, but investors are raising bets that the sell-off is overdone. Beijing's tightening regulations in sectors...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy