Just 10 Minutes of Running Improves Mood and Executive Function, Research Says

By Claire Gillespie
 6 days ago
A new study found that only 10 minutes of moderate-intensity running improves mood and benefits executive function. Researchers suggest that running may provide more mental health benefits than other types of exercise. However, further studies are needed to confirm this, and some experts believe that all forms of aerobic...

