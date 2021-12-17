ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Troops receive a special treat from Carteret County Chamber of Commerce

By Ciara Sutherland, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNVvd_0dPrFeFN00

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce military affairs committee gave troops along the Crystal Coast a special treat this morning!

They have been collecting cookies and cards for their annual cookies for troops drive since Dec. 13th.
Today they were able to give out about 20,000 cookies to the service members in the area.

“It’s for the troops that aren’t able to go home. So that’s why we ask for donations that are homemade. And then there’s also cards and notes sent from families children, so that they have a little bit of home, and they’re also appreciative for it,” said Lori Tulloch, Military Chairperson for Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.

They made their deliveries to marine corps air station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Auxilliary landing field bogue, and the coast guard stations at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the holiday season, Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County. This was all part of the “Ruck Run for CHEW”.  By carrying over 40 pounds of bags full of food items for seven miles, these troops will help feed over 900 kids in the county this Christmas.  “I […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County purchases $30,000 of PPE with ARP funds

KINSTON, N.C. — The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners recently approved the use of funds the county has received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to purchase personal protective equipment for volunteer fire departments that provide service in Lenoir County in their respective fire service districts. The commissioners approved the decision to purchase […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogue, NC
Carteret County, NC
Government
City
Emerald Isle, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Carteret County, NC
Society
WNCT

You’re going where? Best odd places to visit in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is a beautiful state filled with history, charming small towns and an abundance of natural wonders. However, there are some places in the Tar Heel State that will make you look twice … maybe more. Here is a list of some of the odd places you can visit in North Carolina that […]
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

Local organization receives funds to assist in work helping underserved populations, rural communities

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Six organizations from across the state will receive grants from the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation to assist underserved populations and rural communities. One of those organizations is in New Bern.   Part of the $25,000 Peletah Ministries is getting will be used to help educate underserved populations in Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties about the vaccine.  “It’s just like Christmas, like a Christmas miracle […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Federal and local health officials ramp up COVID testing efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 testing sites across the country are seeing long lines ahead of Christmas. This comes as President Joe Biden is announcing a new winter plan to combat the virus. Vidant Medical Center officials said they’ve seen a slight increase in testing. What they’ve really seen is a rise in the percent […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Special Treat#Military Chairperson#Cherry Point#Marine Corps#Auxilliary#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Eighteen state workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighteen North Carolina state workers have been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17. The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

More than 3 million North Carolinians to travel this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Whether you’re driving on the road or flying from an airport, travel experts say the next few days will be busy and you should prepare ahead of time. “We’re gonna see about 3.1 million North Carolinians travel 50 or more miles this holiday season, said Tiffany Wright, AAA Spokesperson. “From that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

Jacksonville police warn residents of holiday traffic, busy weekend on roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Christmas quickly approaches, holiday travel is expected to pick up in Eastern Carolina and Jacksonville police are warning residents about heavy traffic picking up on Western Boulevard ahead of the holidays this weekend. They are advising residents to seek alternate routes if possible like the Jacksonville Parkway. Since Western Blvd […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Bishop sues for NC judges to share 2022 election delay votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congressman has filed a federal lawsuit to demand more transparency from state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges whose votes this month prompted the state to push back its 2022 primary by 10 weeks. The complaint U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte-area Republican, announced Wednesday night and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Holiday pop-up shop helps Greenville Mall shoppers with last-minute items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Shoppers continued to scramble to stores on Thursday for those last-minute gifts and other dudabs before Christmas on Saturday. Greenville Mall’s pop-up shop event is hosted by Ms. Sheila Nulook. Vendors from all over were there on Thursday to sell a variety of products. It started in March, and the event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local nonprofit helping young disabled child get around easier

WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A local nonprofit organization is helping a handicapped four-year-old get around much easier.   Greyson Matthew was born an extremely healthy boy in June of 2018. When he was almost 5 months old, Greyson started having seizures. His family rushed him to Vidant Children’s Hospital, and he was diagnosed with Partial Seizure Disorder and Infantile Spasms, a form of Epilepsy.   “He had surgery just after he turned one to have […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy