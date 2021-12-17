ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

4 Colorado Avalanche games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Sean O'Donnell
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pob9_0dPrEvyH00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be off for the next week due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the team and across the National Hockey League.

The announcement was made around noon on Friday, Dec. 17, and includes all games through the end of the league’s holiday break until Dec. 26. This means the Avs’ games scheduled for Dec. 18, Dec. 20, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

The soonest the Avs could be back on the ice for a game is Dec. 27 at Vegas.

Avalanche players going through the league’s COVID protocol include Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, JT Compher and Andre Burakovsky.

The league said the decision was made “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days.”

The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers also had their games scheduled between now and Dec. 26 postponed.

The NHL said all three teams have followed all league and local health guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
