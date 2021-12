Nio will begin selling at least two new vehicles next year and is moving beyond China. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) held its annual Nio Day event last weekend where it unveiled its latest new electric sedan. Though customers appear to be eager to purchase one, Nio stock's continued decline has resulted in a 22% drop in the stock's value over the past month. Today, shares dropped almost another 3% before recovering some of that loss. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares (ADS) were still down about 1.2%.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO