TV Series

The Rediscovered Prescience of SpongeBob’s ‘Squirrel Jokes’

By Rebecca Alter
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to reflect on the year in comedy at the end of 2021 is like trying to look through a rearview mirror that’s got bird shit on it: There are trees and trucks and roadkill and a billboard with Bo Burnham’s face on it laid out behind you, but it’s all...

www.vulture.com

HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Will Forte’s ‘MacGruber’ Revival Will Dazzle Viewers in on the Joke: TV Review

Much like the character at its center, “MacGruber” has a surprising ability to withstand bombs. In the late-aughts series of sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” Will Forte’s character, a riff on MacGyver, would inevitably get caught up in his own neuroses while attempting to dismantle an explosive, resulting in detonation before he came back, unscathed, for the next installment. After a 2010 film based on the character flatlined at the box office, MacGruber has been resurrected for a new Peacock series: The boundlessness of the streaming universe, and the need to make use of familiar IP, mean that MacGruber, undaunted, rides...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: SpongeBob SquarePants “Spongebob’s Road to Christmas”

SpongeBob and his pal’s journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present…. Within this huge half-hour special, this is reportedly the first time in 9 years, Spongebob’s 3rd official Christmas special that, unlike past episodes that were holiday-themed, wasn’t entirely devoted to Christmas until now. It’s kind of surprising Spongebob hasn’t received a new special in a long time. It’s basically one of Nickelodeon’s crown jewels next to The Loud House, Drake & Josh, ICarly, or anything of Butch Hartman’s past works such as Danny Phantom or Fairy Odd Parents raked in popularity.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Daddy Day Kaer

If Geralt is defined by anything — other than white hair, gravelly one-liners, and a penchant for killing monsters and taking baths — it’s being a lone wolf. From the beginning of the series, he has traveled from town to town doing jobs and acquiring true connections with others only when bound together by a djinn, when mandated by the Law of Surprise, or when the other person involved is a bard who’s so cheerfully self-absorbed Geralt’s grumpiness bounces right off of him.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Walt Dohrn
ComicBook

SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: Exclusive Clip Features an Encounter with Patchy the Pirate

'Tis the season for your favorite shows to release special episodes in honor of the holidays. We've seen a lot of holiday themed-content already this month ranging from The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas to Disney+'s Hawkeye. Another fun Christmas romp is coming from everyone's favorite creature who lives in a pineapple under the sea. "SpongeBob's Road to Christmas" is being released this week, and will feature SpongeBob and his pals traveling to the North Pole to give Santa a present. The half-hour special episode is a part of Nickelodeon's 13th season of SpongeBob SquarePants. ComicBook.com recently got a hold of an exclusive clip from the episode, which includes a special appearance by Patchy the Pirate.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Why Are All Your Cool Friends Listening to How Long Gone?

On a crisp October evening, the line to get into the Bowery Ballroom was long enough to wrap around the block. It was filled with lower-Manhattan and Brooklyn types: hoodies, denim, good jackets. Demographic: lots of men, mostly white, mostly working in media or advertising or fashion or something adjacent (probably). A few spots down from me, two guys were talking podcast networks and Spotify deals between pulls from a vape pen.
MUSIC
Vulture

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

In the late 1960s, the photographer David Attie was getting regular work from a magazine called Amerika that few Americans ever saw. It was published by the Department of State, in Russian, and it was distributed in order to show off the good life to citizens of the Soviet Union. Attie was an established if not super-famous magazine photographer who had shot, among many other people, Truman Capote for Esquire and Lorraine Hansberry for Vogue. The assignment he had for Amerika was to document Sesame Street, a brand-new television show that had been designed as an advertising-free educational zone, the first of its kind. Attie spent a couple of weeks on the set (back then, it was on the Upper West Side) catching the actors and the Muppet performers at work. Amerika ran the story with a few nice photos, and the negatives and prints went into boxes in Attie’s house in the East 20s. He seems to have ignored them after that through to his death in 1982, and one can make conjectures about why: This was a backstage story about a PBS kids’ show shot for a government magazine, after all — not exactly a glamour job. On to the next gig.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Seth Rogen Gushes Over Mike Mills’ ‘Amazing’ Screenplay Contender ‘C’mon C’mon’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Seth Rogen pens a tribute to “C’mon C’mon” (screenplay by Mike Mills). I’m gonna try to write about the amazing film “C’mon C’mon” without really saying anything specific about it, as I wouldn’t want to diminish the viewing by planting my specific thoughts in your head going in. So I’ll say these things: Every movie Mike Mills makes feels like that one, incredibly personal movie that someone is somehow able to squeeze out before they return to safer material. I’m not sure how he’s able to keep doing it, over and over again. But somehow, he does. They...
MOVIES
The Independent

Meg Stalter: ‘I’ve heard British people like weird stuff...’

You know a Meg Stalter sketch when you see one. The LA-based comedian speaks to the camera in character for about a minute, often in a Midwestern accent. Most skits follow the same structure, which is laid out in a pithy caption like “Woman on a flight that makes you switch seats so she can sit next to her husband”. You’ll also find they all have more than 100,000 views on Instagram and a couple of hundred adoring comments attesting to just how “LOL” each one is. More importantly, though, you know a Meg Stalter sketch when you feel one....
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Being the Ricardos Isn’t a Biopic, It’s a Filmed Wikipedia Page

The world of television — its ins and outs, production logistics, and clashes of personalities — has proven fertile soil for Aaron Sorkin’s writing. His 1998 breakthrough series Sports Night brought screwball snap and occasional pathos to the character-driven workplace sitcom, a formula he continued and expanded on his signature show, The West Wing. His Broadway play The Farnsworth Invention approached the medium’s history with vigor and a fair amount of venom a decade later. But the idiot box has also inspired arguably his worst projects, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Newsroom, sanctimonious and stupefyingly self-serious accounts of the woes of content creation. His new film Being the Ricardos, an account of the backstage drama at television’s first great situation comedy, I Love Lucy, might have gone either way.
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Vulture

16 Essential I Love Lucy Episodes

I Love Lucy was like nothing else on television when it first premiered in 1951. The sitcom, starring real-life married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, followed the day-to-day life of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in their cozy New York apartment. The two interacted with the occasional guest star, but the bulk of their story lines featured their landlords turned best friends, Fred and Ethel Mertz (William Frawley and Vivian Vance). The Ricardos often found themselves in trouble, usually due to Lucy’s antics — she spent beyond their means and often attempted to get into show business, to disastrous effect — but they always managed to work things out by the end of each 25-minute episode. The series was a genuinely funny and groundbreaking TV endeavor, but the greatest appeal of I Love Lucy was the Lucy-Ricky relationship, which was why it was such a shock when Ball and Arnaz divorced after the show went off the air.
TV SERIES
Daily Iowan

Opinion | SpongeBob SquarePants as an exploration of Existentialism

Existentialism is a philosophical system that contends existence is the antecedent to essence. This means that there is no innate guiding principle for humanity. Rather, humans are just agglomerations of matter that just exist. SpongeBob SquarePants is a children’s cartoon about the misadventures of anthropomorphic sponge and his fish friends...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Reunited and It Feels So Good

The Witcher’s first season was notoriously hard to follow. The reason, in no small part, was the show had three main characters — Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri — operating in three different timelines that crossed over only rarely. Geralt and Yennefer only met after Yennefer finished her training at Aretuza. Ciri and Geralt only found each other in the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden Hill. Yennefer and Ciri didn’t meet at all.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS

