ATLANTA - Americans face crushing student loan debt, and if that's not enough, since this pandemic began they have been on a crazy rollercoaster of information about repayment. Early next year, student loan repayments will start back up. Back in 2020, the Trump administration hit pause on repayments. The Biden team extended that. Then it was announced that some borrowers, but not all, would have their government student loan debt forgiven.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO