The writer is a resident of Rockville. The old adage is “As goes California, so goes the nation. But in the D.C. area, as goes Virginia, so goes Maryland.”. There is a lot to unpack and a lot to analyze in the Republican defeat of the Democratic heavyweight Terry McAuliffe, but the biggest issue by far among voters is the economy. Period. Immigration, law and order, COVID — while important issues — paled in comparison.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO