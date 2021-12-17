Quidditch to change name, citing J.K. Rowling's 'anti-trans positions'

At this point apologies from either side don’t feel like they would do much, since the doxxing of J.K. Rowling and now her snubbing from the Harry Potter reunion is plenty of evidence that a person can’t have a dissenting opinion these days without being pushed aside by those they helped to make stars. Think about that for a moment, and then hopefully more people will come to realize that without Rowling, there would be no Harry Potter, no franchise, no idea that people latched onto for years. A lot of people won’t want to hear this since they’ll have already come to one conclusion or another concerning the author and her stance on women’s rights and the issue that has brought this debate to where it currently sits. The fact that the core actors of the franchise have turned on Rowling in a public manner isn’t surprising at all, since if they don’t they stand to lose a great deal of their reputation otherwise. Whether they believe in what they’re preaching to others or not (hopefully they do), the fact is that they wouldn’t be where they’re at, in terms of the status that the HP franchise gave them, if not for Rowling.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO