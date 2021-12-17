ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Quidditch to change name, citing J.K. Rowling's 'anti-trans positions'

By Jo Yurcaba
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-life quidditch, inspired by the magical game in "Harry Potter," is changing its name, citing author J.K. Rowling's "anti-trans positions in recent years." US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced in a joint news release Wednesday that they will conduct a series of surveys over the next few months to decide...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 8

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
wfav951.com

J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.
CELEBRITIES
Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Eddie Redmayne
TVOvermind

The Hypocrisy Behind Snubbing J.K Rowling

At this point apologies from either side don’t feel like they would do much, since the doxxing of J.K. Rowling and now her snubbing from the Harry Potter reunion is plenty of evidence that a person can’t have a dissenting opinion these days without being pushed aside by those they helped to make stars. Think about that for a moment, and then hopefully more people will come to realize that without Rowling, there would be no Harry Potter, no franchise, no idea that people latched onto for years. A lot of people won’t want to hear this since they’ll have already come to one conclusion or another concerning the author and her stance on women’s rights and the issue that has brought this debate to where it currently sits. The fact that the core actors of the franchise have turned on Rowling in a public manner isn’t surprising at all, since if they don’t they stand to lose a great deal of their reputation otherwise. Whether they believe in what they’re preaching to others or not (hopefully they do), the fact is that they wouldn’t be where they’re at, in terms of the status that the HP franchise gave them, if not for Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Domestic Violence#Racism#Us Quidditch#Major League Quidditch#British
thelily.com

‘The Matrix’ has always been a trans story, and now audiences can’t ignore it

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max this week, the latest in a string of popular 1990s-era media being rebooted. As a sucker for nostalgia and updated graphics, I have been patiently waiting for my favorite shows and movies to get the 2021 touch they deserve. Some, like “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” have not been worth the wait. But “The Matrix Resurrections” feels unique compared to its rebooted counterparts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
940wfaw.com

J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Two Real-World Quidditch Groups Will Change Name Over J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

The two top real-world, Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch organizations in the U.S. will seek to change their name in part over author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, they announced this week. In a joint press release, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch cited their push for gender equality (including an in-game rule that no more than four of the same gender can be on a team) as a countermeasure to Rowling’s “anti-trans” remarks. “Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction,” the two said. Other reasons for the rebrand include the desire to expand into different sponsorships and broadcast ventures, something handicapped by Warner Bros’ ownership over the “quidditch” trademark. The two groups will commission a survey for input on their new names.
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

250K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy