What’s Pennsylvania’s Favorite Christmas Cookie? It’s Not Chocolate Chip

 6 days ago

Image via Pexels.

Google shared with USA Today the most uniquely searched Christmas cookies by State from November 29 to December 6, 2021. So, the United States wants to know, what is each state’s favorite cookie, and more specifically, what’s Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas cookie?

Image via Google

Read on for what Google has found, as people across the state, and across the country, are breaking out their mixing bowls and baking sheets for the cookies of the holiday season.

“It was interesting to see how different regions of the U.S. seem to be interested in different types of cookies,” Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA TODAY.

“The East coast seemed to favor the internationally-inspired cookies in Search, while the South seemed to be searching for Christmas flavored treats, and the Midwest was searching for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients,” Raghavan notes.

Wyoming, Iowa, and South Dakota like Keto Christmas Cookies (I didn’t even know that was a thing!).

Some states like M&Ms in their cookies, others went for fudge. Some states have lemon cookies or Oreo cookies as their favorite.

Pennsylvania’s favorite: Italian Christmas Cookies

But Pennsylvania is not alone in their favorite searched Christmas cookie, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey, along with Pennsylvania all shared the love for this unique kind of cookie.

Pennsylvania searched for the most: Italian Christmas Cookies!

You’ll find Pizzelles, Butter Cookies, Italian Sugar Cookies, Biscotti, Sesame Seed Cookies, and so much more under these delicious kinds of cookies.

Want to bake some of your own? Here are Good Housekeeping’s recipes for Traditional Italian Christmas Cookies.

Read more about each state’s favorite Christmas cookie at USA Today.

