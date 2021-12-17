ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CATA Service Reductions to Remain in Place in January; Ride-Share Reimbursements Offered During Holidays

State College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentre Area Transportation Authority service reductions implemented throughout the fall will remain in place in January and “for the foreseeable future” as the mass transit agency continues to deal with staffing shortages. The decision comes “despite months of recruitment efforts and recent public input meetings,” CATA officials...

www.statecollege.com

#Bus Service#The Mass Transit Agency#Cata Bus#Cata Go#Cata Ride#The K Lrb#The N Lrb#Hm#Nittany Mall Toftrees#Catabus#Cataride#Loop And Link
