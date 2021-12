On December 20th, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) received the first five of 500 electric vans, making it the first customer to receive the EV600s, which are the fastest built vehicles, from concept to market, in General Motors' (NYSE: GM) history. Last Thursday, FedEx Corporation reinstated its 2022 profit target, despite persistent labor challenges that are chipping away profits ahead of the peak holiday season when the number of packages the company handles often doubles. The US-delivery firm reported a flat YoY adjusted profit for its fiscal second quarter, with its shares jumping 6% during after-hours trading.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO