NHL shuts down Colorado, Florida for a week amid COVID surge

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The league, which cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern...

TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
L.A. Weekly

L.A. Kings Season Paused As NHL Shuts Down Due To COVID-19

The Los Angeles Kings will not play another game or practice until after Christmas, as the National Hockey League has paused its season due to COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday after all its Wednesday games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league. With that, the NHL decided...
NHL
8 News Now

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
WILX-TV

NHL About to Shut Down

UNDATED (AP) - The two games being played tonight in the NHL are the last before the league takes an earlier-than-planned holiday break because of COVID-19 outbreaks. All teams will be on hold starting tomorrow, as the hiatus begins two days early. The teams will then report back for COVID-19 testing and practice on Sunday, a day before games are set to resume.
NHL

