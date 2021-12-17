ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Kensley’s Closet” brings toys and joy to Oklahoma children battling cancer

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Staff members at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center created a way to help raise the spirits of children battling cancer.

There is a closet filled with toys at the center. Every child who passes through, either for treatment or a consultation, can take a toy home with them.

One patient, 11-year-old Kensley Graham realized that the collection was small. Kensley is a patient of the center, receiving treatment for a brain tumor. Inspired to help out, Kensley planned multiple toy drives to stock up the closet.

Kensley raised money with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Police during a recent “Holiday with Heroes” event. The group bought more than $500 worth of toys to donate.

Staff members at the facility decided to name the closet “Kensley’s Closet” in her honor.

