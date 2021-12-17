ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police arrest man for QuikTrip thefts totaling more than $100k

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Thurman Rowe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested Thurman Rowe for a string of grand larcenies at several QuikTrips totaling more than $100,000.

Tulsa police were notified by QuikTrip Security that Rowe was a suspect in the grand larcenies.

Three QuikTrips say they documented Rowe stealing $1,600 in items, like cigarettes.

Officers found Rowe near Pine and Lewis, and said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Rowe declined to speak with officers about the larcenies. While being booked, Rowe attempted to escape unsuccessfully.

He was arrested for grand larceny after former conviction of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and attempted escape.

Tulsa, OK
