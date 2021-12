Four semi-trucks full of toys, clothes, toiletries, and other necessary products were gathered on Saturday morning from 8 to 10 by Taylorville Athletics led by Head Coach of the Taylorville Tornado Football Program, Jeb Odam. The trucks are headed down to Mayfield, Kentucky which was ravished by an EF4 tornado last week. One football player said it felt like the whole town came out. Odam has spoken about the event saying that after the tornadoes came through Taylorville it felt like the right thing to do.

