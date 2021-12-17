ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Holidays Blues or Seasonal Affective Disorder?

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 60% of people who have an existing mental illness report that the holidays worsen their symptoms. Although the “holiday blues” and seasonal affective disorder share some common characteristics, they are different disorders. With the complexity in distinguishing between the two, the best approach is to...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Does Bipolar Disorder Look Like?

There are four types of bipolar disorder. Not all individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder experience depressive states. Medication is typically required for effective maintenance of these disorders. When it comes to diagnosing mood disorders or personality disorders, it’s important to recognize that there is often a great amount of variability...
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

10 Major Depressive Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Major depressive disorder symptoms can manifest as feelings of hopelessness and irritability for one person or feeling really down and exhausted for another. Depression—which is one of the most common mood disorders in the U.S.—can be varied, even though it has some common characteristics. Weathering through occasional bouts of sadness is normal and simply part of being human, so it’s not always easy to notice when it’s become a persistent problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Fibromyalgia and Depression: What’s the Link?

Fibromyalgia and depression often occur together, and that’s not a coincidence. If you’re living with fibromyalgia, you are probably all too familiar with the pain. You may also feel isolated, alone, or like no one understands what you are going through. Unfortunately, these combined effects can lead to mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
asapland.com

Signs of Severe Depression

A person who is severely depressed may exhibit some or all of the following signs:. • Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things. If you have been experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks, it is vital to see a doctor. Untreated depression can lead to serious health problems. Early recognition and treatment are essential for preventing more severe problems from developing. Seek help if you think you may be depressed. There are many effective treatments available.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A New Way of Treating Anxiety, Depression, and Trauma

Neuroticism is a trait characterized by a tendency to experience frequent and intense negative affect, such as anxiety, sadness, or rage. Neuroticism may reflect a shared vulnerability for various emotional disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and trauma-related disorders. A new treatment for emotional disorders is called the “unified protocol for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Exploring the Relationship Between ADHD and Bipolar Disorder

If you think you may be living with ADHD, bipolar disorder, or both, you’re not alone. There can be some overlap between the two conditions. Perhaps you’ve noticed that there are times when you feel more energetic than usual, and it comes out in your speech and your body movements.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Mental Disorder#Holiday Season#Nami
Psychiatric Times

ADHD and Generalized Anxiety Disorder: Hand in Hand?

Individuals with ADHD are 4 times more likely to have generalized anxiety disorder at some point in their life. According to a new nationally representative study, 1 in 4 adults aged 20 to 39 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and individuals with ADHD are 4 times more likely to have GAD at some point in their life, when compared to those without ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Relocating to a New Place Lead to Depression?

With all of the lifestyle changes that come with embracing a new life, depression is a common trip companion. But it can be managed. Perhaps you had it all planned out. You thought that when you moved to a new town, you’d put yourself out there, find a friend group, fall in love, or absolutely crush it at your new job.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

The Chemistry of Depression

The causes of depression are complex and not clearly defined, but chemical imbalances might be only one factor that plays a role. Depression is a common mental health condition but also a complex one. While symptoms may be similar, the underlying cause of depression — and therefore what treatments may be effective — can vary from person to person.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Cope When Your Spouse Lives with Depression

It’s natural to feel concerned and want to help your spouse if they live with a mental health condition. But self-care is also key — for both of you. When someone you love is going through difficulties, you may focus on supporting them and carrying the weight of many aspects of your life together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDIO-TV

Tips on how to handle the holiday blues

The global pandemic has made the holiday blues even worse for many people, according to therapist Katie Erickson. "A lot of people have more grief this time of year," she shared. "Feelings of depression and anxiety come up, and we get more calls between Thanksgiving and January 1st than any other time of the year."
DULUTH, MN
Psych Centra

Is There a Blood Test for Depression?

New research shows that blood tests may also help diagnose depression, in addition to physical and mental health exams. From examining your symptoms, discussing your medical history, and going through a series of physical and mental health tests, diagnosing depression can often be a lengthy process. But what if there was a simpler way to determine whether you have depression? Some studies suggest there might be.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Moving Safely Through PTSD Recovery

Post-traumatic stress disorder can develop in adults after surviving a variety of events such as childhood abuse, domestic violence, combat, natural disaster, and sexual assault. PTSD can happen to anyone. According to the National Center for PTSD, about six out of every 10 men and five out of every 10 women experience at least one type of trauma in their lifetime. During the last couple of years, much more attention has been given to this diagnosis and people are feeling less shame about asking for help to manage symptoms. Commonly reported symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, nightmares, extreme anxiety, suicidal tendencies, distrust in others, and a disruption in daily functioning. It is a mental health condition that wreaks havoc on many people’s ability to have healthy relationships and good self-care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Searching for a Better Treatment for Eating Disorders

In 2017, Hennie Thomson checked herself into a hospital for six weeks of in-patient treatment for anorexia nervosa. She was compulsively over-exercising — running, spinning or cross-training three to four hours daily. She ate only one meal each day of the same four foods. And she felt she had hit the bottom of a deep depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Is Paranoid Personality Disorder Treated?

Feeling distrustful and withdrawing socially are symptoms of paranoid personality disorder. They can be managed with professional support. If you live with paranoid personality disorder, reaching out for help may feel challenging. However, your symptoms can be managed, and treatment can help you cope with many of the situations that...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy