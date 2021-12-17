ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks-Rams, Washington-Eagles games could move to Tuesday

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Rams and Washington this week could lead to some Tuesday football this week. According to multiple reports, there are discussions about...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
Sports
Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
The Honest Truth About How Hurt Tom Brady Was By Patriots’ Drafting Of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
