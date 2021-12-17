Jenkintown’s Manor College Provides Christmas Cheer for 24 Families

Image via Manor College.

For Giving Tuesday 2021, Manor College asked the community for help fulfilling Manny’s List, a set of items asked for by Manor College students struggling to purchase gifts for their children this holiday season.

Their students are the hardest working people, nearly 90% work while attending Manor–some with more than one job.

They also have small families. Many are sacrificing a lot to accomplish their goals here to improve the lives of their families.

Earlier in October, they asked their Manor students if they could use help this holiday season in purchasing gifts for their children.

Image via Manor College.

Students then started building an Amazon Wish List filled with toys and items that the children of their students are asking for Christmas at Manny’s Wish List.

As always, the Manor College community stepped up in a big way.

More than 47 children in 24 families received gifts this year from the Manor College community and, with help from a donation from WSFS Bank , also received a blanket, a book, and an additional toy.

Students anonymously have begun to pick up their packages, just in time for Christmas, so that all can have a happy holiday this year.