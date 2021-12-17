ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Patrice Bergeron
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Penguins, Oilers, All-Star Game

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how involved will Jim Rutherford be in the decisions made in Vancouver, even after the Canucks hire a permanent general manager? Meanwhile, there are more updates on the Jakob Chychrun rumors, and might Jason Zucker or Kasperi Kapanen be made available when the Pittsburgh Penguins get healthy? Finally, despite the NHL season being paused, the NHL has not considered canceling the All-Star Game. Why?
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
NECN

Bruins Season Reset: Key Storylines, Upcoming Schedule Amid Postponements

Bruins season reset: Key storylines, upcoming schedule amid postponements originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are getting an unexpected bye week due to the rise in COVID-19 cases with the team and the NHL as a whole. Many teams have seen games postponed recently, and those will...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whdh#The Boston Bruins#Sunbeam Television
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Zach Senyshyn requests trade from Bruins

The third member of the Boston Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round trio, Zach Senyshyn is also the one with the fewest NHL games played. He’s played just 14 times at that level, recording a goal and three points. For the Providence Bruins, he’s been a strong contributor, wearing an “A” as an alternate captain the last two seasons and registering 92 points in 213 games. But now he wants out.
NHL
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy