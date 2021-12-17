Miss World canceled after 23 contestants test positive for COVID-19
By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
6 days ago
In total, 23 out of 97 contestants and 15 members of event staff tested positive for coronavirus, Puerto Rico Health Department epidemiologist Melissa Marzán said. The annual Miss World event that was due to take place in Puerto Rico’s San...
More than 100 people who attended a Taylor Swift-themed party last Friday have since tested positive for COVID-19. The celebration of Swift’s “Red” album is now being considered a super spreader event, and even those attendees who have not yet tested positive for the coronavirus are being asked to isolate.
In a now-viral video, a pilot can be heard discussing flight options for a plane full of passengers he’d just told that he’d tested positive for COVID. Then, the waiting begins as passengers are forced to stay in their seats for three hours. The video which was shared...
The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas has reported a Covid outbreak, with 55 passengers onboard testing positive mid-voyage.It follows a similar-sized outbreak on sister ship Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest passenger cruise liner, which reported 48 passengers testing positive on its return to Miami last week.As a result, Odyssey did not dock at two of its planned stops, the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told USA Today.On 22 December, the Curacao Chronicle reported that the island’s Health Department had barred the cruise liner from docking at the island, since the...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised the Global Testing Order to shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States. This revision strengthens already robust protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated.
Fifty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that set sail Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, the company said.
The infections on the "Odyssey of the Seas" involved passengers and crew members, even though 95 percent of the people on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean said late Wednesday.
Out of an abundance of caution the ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, so it will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26.
The Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members, according to USA Today newspaper.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Port Administration welcomed Royal Caribbean back to the Port of Baltimore on Thursday.
The cruise line’s ship Enchantment of the Seas is departing Thursday from Baltimore for an eight-night cruise to the Bahamas, marking the first Royal Caribbean cruise to set sail from Charm City in nearly two years.
William Doyle, the MPA’s executive director, presented Capt. Daniel Budzelewski with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel during a ceremony at the port’s cruise terminal celebrating the occasion.
“This is huge for the local economy,” Doyle said. “When we have a cruise ship that comes into the Port...
A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
At least 48 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise ship that docked in Miami on Saturday, the company said, as the omicron variant continues to spread around the world. The sprawling ship, which boasts a nightclub, theater and more than...
