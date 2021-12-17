ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Harvard drops standardized test requirement through 2026

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students will be able to apply to Harvard University without submitting SAT or ACT scores for at least the next four years, the Ivy League school announced Thursday, extending a policy many colleges have adopted during the pandemic and that a growing number are keeping for years to come....

www.pbs.org

Comments / 8

Donna Kelly
6d ago

another words let's let unqualified kids in great job such a democrat radical schoold used yo have respect now ugh

Reply(1)
3
