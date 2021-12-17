ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore LP ‘LIVE LIFE FAST & Twitter Has Mixed Views

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 7 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Roddy Ricch proved in 2019 that he was a star in the making and his smash hit “The Box” still remains as one of the biggest singles among rappers in his age group. The Compton, Calif. native made his return to the masses on Friday (Dec. 17) with his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, and several fans on Twitter seemingly enjoying the release while others expressed disappointment.

The 23-year-old talent first teased the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial back in 2020, and finally unveiled more details earlier this year. The album boasts big features in Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, and more. Southside, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Mustard, and others contributed production to the album.

On Twitter, fans are giving their two cents on Roddy Ricch’s latest effort and some signs are pointing to another successful run for the young master of melodic Hip-Hop with the requisite detractors. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore LP ‘LIVE LIFE FAST & Twitter Has Mixed Views was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

Roddy Ricch Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch’s highly anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast is set to drop Friday (Dec. 17) and has a high-profile guest list of features. Live Life Fast will feature appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Roddy Ricch
Complex

Roddy Ricch Teases ‘Live Life Fast’ Album With Cinematic Trailer

With his highly anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast set to drop next Friday, Roddy Ricch has released a cinematic short film featuring the album’s intro track. Backed by Ty Dolla Sign vocals, the trailer sees Roddy deliver a monologue while speeding down back roads in his signature Rolls Royce truck.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Seen Working On Music Ahead Of "LiveLifeFast"

Roddy Ricch season is upon us. Since the start of December, the young Compton hip-hop prince has had his sights set on his sophomore album LiveLifeFast. On Dec. 1, Roddy announced that the album will release Friday, Dec. 17, and unveiled the cover art of him speeding in a sports car. He later explained that the cover art was inspired by the photo used for his mentor Nipsey Hussle's final album Victory Lap.
MUSIC
Complex

Roddy Ricch Unveils Features and Producers for ‘Live Life Fast’ Album

Judging by the amount of superstar features, Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast album isn’t going to be one you play through fast. In a new poster shared to social media for a “Roddy Ricch Film” executive produced by Roddy and Keith Parker, the MC has unveiled the stacked lineup of collaborators showing up on his sophomore effort, which arrives on Friday, Dec. 17.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Life#Future#Mustard
inthrill.com

Roddy Ricch – 25 Million [Video]

Roddy Ricch dropped his project since 2019 titled Live Life Fast. He packed 18 tracks and gets features from Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Roddy looks to put up solid numbers and climb the charts with this new project and now the delivers the video for the single “25 Million.” Check out the video above and stream Live Life Fast below.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Roddy Ricch Goes Outside the Box With Measured, Insightful ‘Live Life Fast’: Album Review

Roddy Ricch had a very good 2020. After releasing “The Box” in Dec. 2019, the Compton rapper hit his stride, logging his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and registering one of the biggest hits of the year with 11 weeks at the top spot. Not only did the track earn a rare diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), it along with parent album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” landed three Grammy Award nominations. With no sign of slowdown, the 16-track project boomeranged back to No. 1 in its fifth week, becoming the longest-running No. 1 debut rap album in the United States since 2003.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Roddy Ricch Almost Named Himself Lil Bird?

Prior to beginning a rapper’s career, choosing a name is of the utmost importance, as it represents who you are and what weight your name holds in the streets. For Roddy Ricch, the name that’s been proliferated to a countless number of listeners that have become fans and who may be unfamiliar to the average fan. However, the California native nearly had a different moniker before settling on the one that the public and streets have come to know him by. The Compton rapper recently revealed that he once had the contemplation of naming himself “Lil Bird” before settling on the...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Roddy Ricch Addresses Being Spotted Courtside With Saweetie

Roddy Ricch is focused on making music and keeping a relatively low profile, yet he still manages to inadvertently make headlines even while minding his business. The L.A. rapper, who just dropped his sophomore album Live Life Fast, was on Big Boy’s Neighborhood when he addressed the rumors that he went to an October Lakers game with Saweetie, saying he got there first and people just ran with it because they coincidentally were seated next to each other.
NBA
Vibe

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
75
Followers
973
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy