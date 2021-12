Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the Thursday night box office record for 2021 according to Fandango. This would mark the best movie performance that day since Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the previous record holder, but Simu Liu will have to relinquish that honor to Tom Holland's Web-Slinger. As previously noted, No Way Home is a massive hit already as the resale numbers for the film eclipsed anything that came out in 2020 or 2021. That's a surprise as the Thursday totals for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also got beat by Spider-Man's latest adventure. Many theaters are adding showings so that people can see this film. There are just not enough screens to meet fan demand at this moment. It's easy to see why, one quick scroll of social media shows that people are basically vibrating with excitement to see what surprises lurk inside of this film. It will be interesting to see how this weekend at the box office goes.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO