ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly tests positive for COVID-19, after testifying for Senate committee

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JkRH_0dPr8lUc00

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gary Kelly testified at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The hearing was held by the Senate Commerce Committee, where United Airlines CEO, American Airlines CEO, a Delta Air Lines executive and head of a flight attendants union testified during an oversight hearing on the airline industry’s $54 billion bailout, The Washington Post reported.

Kelly did not wear a mask for some parts of the hearing and questioned the wearing of masks on flights.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin environment — it’s very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly said during the hearing, according to Reuters.

In employee communication, Kelly said his mask comment during the hearing “confused” some people and that he supports the current federal mask mandate.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said the mask requirement should stay in effect, the Post reported.

Kelly informed the other airlines’ representatives about his positive test on Thursday, Reuters reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob: Covid expert doctor calls out airline CEOs dismissing masks

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci says face masks will ALWAYS have to be worn on planes: White House doctor says there is an increased risk of Covid when you travel but you should be 'OK' if you're vaccinated, boosted and cover your face

Dr Anthony Fauci has said he cannot see the end of mask wearing on planes, despite airline executives being at pains to stress the efficacy of their air purification systems. Fauci was speaking on ABC's Meet the Press after Gary Kelly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines, said called for the end of mask mandates on planes and claimed 'masks don't add much, if anything' in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Kelly tested positive the day after his Congress testimony.
TRAVEL
Reuters

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Concerns grow over Biden’s cough following speech on COVID response

As President Biden addressed Americans Tuesday about his administration’s response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, many social media users raised questions about the president’s own health due to his persistent coughing throughout his remarks. Biden’s address — in which he announced that the federal government will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Reuters#United Airlines Ceo#Delta Air Lines#The Washington Post#Covid#Cox Media Group
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Coronavirus: Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chris Coons on Thursday said he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest lawmaker diagnosed with the viral infection. In a statement posted on social media, the Democrat from Delaware said he learned of the positive test Wednesday night after weeks of regular testing. “I have minimal symptoms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
MSNBC

Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

Cases of the coronavirus are up 24 percent, and cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in at least 39 states. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Uché Blackstock and Kurt Bardella to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to “undermine” the initial coronavirus response in the U.S. and the responsibility the administration bears for the current situation in the country. Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy