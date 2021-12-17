ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, MN

Work to start next year on a 1M-square-foot industrial building in Dayton

By Kelly Busche
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Work is slated to start next year on what will likely be the state's largest speculative industrial building, totaling nearly 1 million square feet. CRG bought the 65-acre property at 11500 Londale Lane N. in Dayton for $9.1 million this week from an entity...

www.bizjournals.com

