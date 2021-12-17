ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John C. Reilly is Santa Claus in Director Luca Guadagnino's Christmas Short Film O NIGHT DIVINE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuca Guadagnino, the director behind films such as Call Me By Your Name and Susperia, has made a 43-minute long Christmas short film titled O Night Divine. The...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldofreel.com

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ Will Not Be Ready For Sundance

Luca Guadagnino is telling people around him that his next film, titled Bones and All, “is still in the works and will not be ready for months.” So, no Sundance, but maybe Cannes?. The film stars Timothee Chalamet and is said to be a survival tale set in...
MOVIES
thecut.com

Zara Made a Short Christmas Film

﻿What’s the campaign? Zara released a 43-minute short film called O Divine Night. Who’s in it? Alex Wolff, John C. Reilly, Hailey Gates, Samia Benazzouz, Chloe Park, Valerio Santucci, Francesca Figus, Tania Hanyoung Park, and Shi Yang Shi. Why should I watch it? Fashion brands are investing...
MOVIES
Collider

Mark Rylance Talks Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All': "It's a Really Curious Genre"

Bones & All, Italian auteur Luca Guadagnino's follow up to his delightfully divisive remake of Suspiria, has got to be one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming indies — yet little, aside from a skeletal synopsis (pun very much intended), is known about it. Back in late May, it was reported that the film had begun principle photography in the United States, adding the likes of Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and Chloë Sevigny to its already packed ensemble of Timothêe Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Now, in an interview with British GQ, Rylance has revealed a few more details about the gnarly flick - and it sounds delicious.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

John C. Reilly as Santa Claus is…Different

A lot of mythical figures have been seen in a lot of different ways over the years, and Santa Claus is no exception since as one of the favorite characters of all time he’s one of those that people feel the need to play with now and then when it comes to his character, his appearance, and even his overall story. Imagining John C. Reilly as Santa Claus in O Night Divine is kind of a different way to look at the jolly old St. Nick, but one has to remember that Fatman with Mel Gibson was another way to look at Santa, and not exactly in the best light. By comparison, this story is far more positive since it’s a little bit depressing, to begin with given that it deals with Santa taking a much-needed break at a ski resort while other individuals go about their own stories in a manner that will bring together and create a pleasing narrative that finds a happy ending for those that deserve it and allows the movie to end on a fairly high note, even if it’s still more artistic in nature than many Santa Claus movies tend to be.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John C. Reilly
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Alex Wolff
wtmj.com

Santa Claus on WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

He’s back! Santa Claus himself continuing a new tradition on WTMJ Nights! He was in studio and took live calls from kids all around Wisconsin looking to talk to the big man himself. They call in asking him the most important questions such as how many reindeer does Santa have, what is his favorite Christmas cookie, and what the weather in the North Pole is like this time of year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

Claire van Kampen: Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ Is ‘Beautiful, Haunting’ Work

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Claire van Kempen pens a tribute to “Passing” (screenplay by Rebecca Hall; based on the novel by Nella Larson) It’s one of those titles that both connects time and creates change: Passing the baton, passing as someone you are not, or someone else whom you aspire to be. This beautiful, haunting work, a debut film from writer-director Rebecca Hall, is comparable to visiting a cave full of glistening stalactites and stalagmites which have grown twistingly in the dark; the further you journey into the mountain, holding your light to the rockface, the more you see, layer upon...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Spanish
Hyde Park Herald

'Becoming Santa Claus': Christmas in a new light

Ballet has “The Nutcracker.” Theater has “A Christmas Carol.” But there is no evergreen Christmas opera. Chicago Opera Theater decided that this December it would mount a relatively unknown Christmas work and the results are a mixed bag. “Becoming Santa Claus” premiered in 2015 at Dallas...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

‘Winning Time’ First Trailer: John C. Reilly Leads Adam McKay’s 1980s Lakers Series for HBO

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay’s forthcoming Lakers scripted series, fresh with an official new title: “Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.” Previously titled “Showtime” for the powerhouse team’s “showtime era,” during which they won five championships, the new title doesn’t pack quite the same punch but is perhaps less confusing considering it’s an HBO show. McKay is fresh on viewers’ minds right now as his star-studded satire “Don’t Look Up” hits theaters December 10 and Netflix December 24. Whether that momentum will propel him through a fruitful awards season is yet to be...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Elf’ and ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’: Holiday specials airing on Christmas Day

After you’re stuffed with Christmas cookies and all the gifts are unwrapped, it comes time to settle in and enjoy holiday movies. From newer films like “Elf,” “The Grinch” and “Home Alone” to classic stories like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story” and “A Christmas Carol,” holiday specials will be airing all day on Dec. 25 for loved ones to enjoy.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy