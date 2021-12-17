John C. Reilly is Santa Claus in Director Luca Guadagnino's Christmas Short Film O NIGHT DIVINE

Bones & All, Italian auteur Luca Guadagnino's follow up to his delightfully divisive remake of Suspiria, has got to be one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming indies — yet little, aside from a skeletal synopsis (pun very much intended), is known about it. Back in late May, it was reported that the film had begun principle photography in the United States, adding the likes of Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and Chloë Sevigny to its already packed ensemble of Timothêe Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Now, in an interview with British GQ, Rylance has revealed a few more details about the gnarly flick - and it sounds delicious.
