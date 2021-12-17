TWRA restocks Fountain City Lake with rainbow trout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anglers were out early Friday as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency dropped 350 rainbow trout into Fountain City Lake. The restocking is part of the agency’s 2021-22 winter restocking program .

TWRA trout program coordinator Brandon Simcox says the goal is to provide fishing opportunities to people across the state.

“The winter program provides family friendly trout angling opportunities that are close to home during the winter months, particularly in areas where there are few or no other trout fisheries” Simcox said.

Many of these locations are in urban-areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them easy to get to for families and first-time anglers. The Greenbelt Lake in Maryville was stocked with rainbow trout on Thursday.

TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. Both Fountain City and Greenbelt lakes will be stocked two more times this winter, in late January and the middle of February.

The trout average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit, according to the TWRA. A trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

