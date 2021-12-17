ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Viewed 37M Times Kicks off TikToker's Hilarious Series Hanging Random Items on Tree

By Catherine Ferris
 6 days ago
The TikToker managed to add an empty toilet paper roll, a face mask and a pair of glasses to the Christmas...

92.7 WOBM

Viral TikTok Video Shows Italian Man’s Hilarious Reaction to One of New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Songs

You either love or hate this Christmas song, and you'll definitely want to see the hilarious reaction a viral TikTokker had to it. @thepasinis on TikTok are an adorable husband and wife named Jessi and Alessio. Alessio is Italian, and Jessi often "pranks" him or tapes his reaction to Italian American traditions. One time, Jessi gave Alessio Chef Boyardee for lunch and told him she made it, another time, she overcooked his pasta, and Jessi also made Alessio try Lunchables.
Mix 93.1

Hilarious TikTok Top 10: Longview Texas Pop Watch Videos

Ready for a few good laughs? If you appreciate your elders, miss your grandparents, or just love good old East Texas Folks, this Top 10 is for you. If you haven’t fallen in love with Pop Watch yet, you’re truly missing out. Longview’s most popular elder brings joy and laughter to millions who follow him on social media thanks to his grandson, Jason Roy.
LONGVIEW, TX
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

