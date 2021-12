Kellogg warehouse employees have been on strike since October. Now, an agreement has finally been reached. Over 1,400 Kellogg employees began striking in early October. Employees walked out of plants in several states including Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The strike began over a wide range of issue. These issues included union complaints about pay cuts, reduced benefits, and the companies’ plan to move plants to Mexico. However, the 11-week strike has finally come to an end.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO