Kick off! The race to explore the potential of NFTs and truly bring asset-ownership to the digital world is now in full swing. Since the start, NFTs have been heralded as a way for sports teams to create connections and build community with their fans. Mark Cuban has vaunted their possibility to act as ticketing for the Dallas Mavericks – to give one small, a mainstream example of an incredibly large market – and one that crypto is moving into fast. Dapper’s HotShots was recently valued at $7 billion with their NFT collectibles focused on American basketball. That’s one tiny slice of an estimated $50 billion sports collectible market – one that’s poised to flourish on the blockchain.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO