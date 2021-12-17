ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause declares love is about 'chemistry' not 'height' as she weighs in on dating shorter men amid Jason Oppenheim romance

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause says finding the perfect partner is more about 'chemistry' than 'height' and has declared that women who overlook shorter men in the dating pool are 'missing out.'

The 40-year-old, who is taller than her boss-turned-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, added that the focus on stature is 'ridiculous' in this day and age.

Her comments came after she was asked about the recent exchange between Tom Holland and Zendaya during an interview with SiriusXM, where they discussed the actress being taller than the actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uCeC_0dPr6XjE00
Sizing up: Chrishell Stause, seen here with her boss- turned boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, says love is about chemistry not height. They are seen in August

'Oh my god, it's so ridiculous, what year are we in right now? How old are we?' she told TMZ on Friday.

The reality television personality then expressed that she valued a potential partner's personality much more than their height.

'Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, I just think it's more about what's inside,' she stated.

Stause added: 'I do think some people have their preferences, but I think it's silly. It's so ridiculous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVr1q_0dPr6XjE00
New events: The 40-year-old performer was initially approached by the media outlet to comment about the recent exchange between Tom Holland and Zendaya during an interview with SiriusXM; they are seen earlier this week

The real estate agent made a point of expressing that a potential partner's behavior was a better indicator of an ideal match than height.

'I honestly think the height thing is so ridiculous, I just think it doesn't matter. It's about how they treat you and if you guys have chemistry,' she said.

The media personality went on to express that 'I think the height thing is overdone.'

Stause was then asked about women who would not want to date shorter partners, and she stated: 'That's their prerogative. But they're missing out.'

The performer and Oppenheim, 44, initially met when she joined his real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group.

Prior to becoming involved with the entrepreneur, the actress was married to Justin Hartley, with whom she tied the knot in 2017.

The two went on to separate two years after they held their wedding ceremony, and they finalized their divorce this past February.

Stause and Oppenheim's relationship was entirely professional at first, and he notably told Page Six that dating a costar 'probably wouldn't be an epic idea.'

The two went on to shock many of their fans when they went Instagram official this past July.

The actress spoke about the early stages of her relationship with Oppenheim during an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, where she noted that they wanted to maintain their privacy at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3suf_0dPr6XjE00
Getting over it: Stause and Oppenheim's relationship was entirely professional at first, and he notably told Page Six that dating a costar 'probably wouldn't be an epic idea,' although they went Instagram official this past July

'It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,' she stated.

Stause recalled that she and her boyfriend kept their relationship away from the public as long as they could have before going public.

'We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it,' she stated.

The actress then expressed that she and Oppenheim made their relationship known after having become comfortable with their statuses as public figures.

'We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good,' she said.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Chrishell Stause
E! News

Chrishell Stause Explains Why It "Felt Easy" to Go From Best Friends to Dating With Jason Oppenheim

Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs. For Chrishell Stause, her relationship with Jason Oppenheim just works. Not only do the Selling Sunset co-stars have tons of chemistry together, but the two also share the same passion for their jobs. In fact, this was why Chrishell "felt easy" taking things to the next level with the real estate broker.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Prior To Their Split From Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Said Mary Fitzgerald Helped Keep Their Romance A Secret

Note: this story was written prior to People reporting the news that Jason and Chrishell split up. Edits have been made. Until season 4 of Selling Sunset dropped, followers of the show weren’t sure if the Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim relationship would be shown. Now we know that the two had been dating while cameras were rolling. Am I the only one trying […] The post Prior To Their Split From Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Said Mary Fitzgerald Helped Keep Their Romance A Secret appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Selling Sunset#Reality Tv#The Oppenheim Group
KTVB

Chrishell Stause Tells 'Selling Sunset' Blind Date He Was 'Rude' and to Stop Tagging Her in Posts

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight about her awkward Selling Sunset blind date, this after the man she was set up with attempted to do exactly the same. The 40-year-old luxury real estate agent took issue with how Robert Drenk framed the blind date in a lengthy caption, and subsequent comments, he posted Wednesday on his Instagram account. According to Drenk, he wanted to explain "What really went down” during the season 4, episode 7 of the hit Netflix show.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Alexia Echevarria Marries Todd Nepola After Previously Rescheduling Wedding: ‘Feels Like a Dream’

Officially man and Housewife! Bravo’s Alexia Echevarria and longtime love Todd Nepola are married, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. “I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 54, gushed to Us after the ceremony. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Agrees with Zendaya, Height No Big Deal

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause agrees with Tom Holland and Zendaya -- when it comes to men, height shouldn't matter -- and it's a silly standard for women to hold. Chrishell was on Sunset Blvd. (where else?) when asked about the recent podcast Tom and Zendaya were on where they said it was misogynistic to believe that a male partner should be taller than the female.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chrishell Stause Claps Back After Selling Sunset Blind Date Questions Her Relationship Status

Watch: "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain. After one unforgettable blind date, these two aren't exactly sold on each other. While there were many memorable moments in the past season of Selling Sunset, many viewers won't forget the cast's yacht party, where Chrishell Stause was introduced to Tarek El Moussa's friend Robert Drenk. What was supposed to be a blind date on the water turned into a bumpy ride around Orange County, Calif.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Reveals Whether Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s Friendship Has Changed After Split

They’re all good! Emma Hernan opened up about where Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim stand after they called it quits earlier this month. “If everybody in the entire world could follow how they handle a breakup, I think the world would be a better place,” Hernan, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 23, while promoting season 4 of the Netflix series. “They handled it very well and they communicated very well with each other. … I mean they’re literally best friends, and they’ve remained really close throughout even the breakup, which is nice.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy