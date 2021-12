After you’re stuffed with Christmas cookies and all the gifts are unwrapped, it comes time to settle in and enjoy holiday movies. From newer films like “Elf,” “The Grinch” and “Home Alone” to classic stories like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story” and “A Christmas Carol,” holiday specials will be airing all day on Dec. 25 for loved ones to enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO