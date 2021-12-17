ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal CEO Shares Why He Reads One-Star Reviews Every Day

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGgJ1_0dPr6MGT00
Image via David's Bridal.

David’s Bridal CEO Jim Marcum says reading one-star reviews online is the key to improving a business, writes Kaitlin Milliken for Senior Executive.

Marcum starts every morning by reading one-star reviews to find out what customers are having issues with when it comes to David’s Bridal.

“[Brides are] telling us every day what’s working and what is not working,” said Marcum. “There’s a reason that the customer walked out of there upset.”

Due to this practice of reading reviews, David’s Bridal implemented more flexible return policies and started including garment bags with purchased dresses – which used to be sold separately.

“One of the first things I did in coming on board was to ensure that we were scraping every customer comment anywhere in any channel that was being made,” said Marcum. “And since we’ve been doing that, we’ve made a massive change in how we think about the customer. She’s in the center of everything we do.”

Listening to customers has paid off for David’s Bridal quite a bit since Marcum first joined the company in 2018.

He helped boost the company’s Net Promoter Score from the high 40s to the mid-70s, and has led his team to adapt to a more virtual environment due to the pandemic.

Read more about Jim Marcum and David’s Bridal at Senior Executive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Conshohocken
tcbmag.com

What Craft & Crew Hospitality’s David Benowitz Is Reading

“The book breaks down the difference between having a fixed versus a growth mindset in your personal and business life. The author explains how to recognize, understand, and change a mindset to impact all aspects of your life. This is essential to managing hundreds of people with a wide variety of needs, personalities, and perspectives. It has really helped me continue to grow a strong/healthy organizational culture. A fantastic read!”
ECONOMY
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1

Truist analyst Youssef Squali notes that Day 1 of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE:BABA) 6th Annual Investor Day was an opportunity for the management to showcase the depth of its bench, shortly after the management reshuffling, and to do a deep dive into its various segments namely China Retail Marketplace, New Consumers Marketplaces, Local Consumer Services, Lazada, and Cianiao.
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov Explains Why He Thinks CeDeFi Is the Future

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, and earn up to 13% APY by depositing crypto in their reward account. Ilya Volkov is the CEO and Founder of YouHodler. He...
MARKETS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy