The Camden County Office of Sustainability and Shared Services is excited to announce that the Certified Gardeners Training Program is set to launch next month. The program will run from Jan. 12 to May 25 and will be held every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Classes will be held online and in-person with social distancing mandates in place.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO