Noah Syndergaard to wear fallen Angels pitcher's number with family's blessing

Noah Syndergaard will be paying tribute to late Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart when he suits up for the Halos next season.

The former Mets star recently confirmed he will wear his customary No. 34 with the Angels, which was the number worn by Adenhart until his tragic death at the hand of a drunk driver in April 2009 at age 22.

Last month, Syndergaard, who wore No. 34 throughout his time with the Mets, said he wanted to honor Adenhart's legacy.

Now, in a new interview with The Athletic, Adenhart's family has responded about Nick's former number returning to circulation after it had been out of use since his tragic demise.

Adenhart's stepfather, identified in the story as Duane Gigeous, said the family was very pleased with the number going to a tough competitor like Syndergaard -- and he hopes that Thor wins the Cy Young Award while wearing it.

Gigeous also told the outlet that the family feels the time is right for the number to return, and that it hopefully keeps Adenhart's memory alive in baseball history in the process.

"There’s a generation of baseball fans who don’t know who Nick is and don’t know Nick’s story. And 13 years later, it might be time that sparks a conversation of, ‘Hey, this was Nick Adenhart.’

“Sometimes you can make the legacy go on by wearing the number and putting it out there in public … They’ve done enough for us. We can’t ask any more of the Angels than they’ve already done for us. We’re extremely proud to be associated with them in every way.”

Syndergaard joined the Angels on a one-year, $21 million deal in mid-November following six seasons with the Mets. He barely pitched in each of the past two seasons after having Tommy John surgery in March 2020, but he returned late last season to complete his comeback, twice serving as a one-inning opening starter. The one-time All-Star turned 29 in August.

According to The Athletic, Syndergaard's agent said he has worn No. 34 as a tribute to pitching legend and fellow Texas native Nolan Ryan. Upon joining the Angels, Syndergaard assumed he'd have to take a new number out of deference to Adenhart, but the Angels encouraged him to keep it, apparently with the approval of Adenhart's family, who, according to the story, acknowledged it wouldn't be appropriate for the Angels to retire the number altogether given Nick's relatively brief career.

Adenhart was a can't-miss prospect coming out of a Maryland high school in 2004, but his journey in professional ball was complicated by several setbacks, including a major arm injury on the eve of the draft in which he was projected to go first overall. Instead he was a 14th-round selection of the Angels, essentially beginning his pro career on the sidelines while still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

But Adenhart impressed in the minor leagues upon his return, and he eventually earned a cup of coffee with the Angels in 2008. He made his final career start on the night of the fatal crash, throwing six shutout innings.

The promising young pitcher and two other passengers died as a result of the crash, which officials said occurred when the vehicle carrying Adenhart was broadsided by a minivan, operated by a drunk driver, after it ran a red light. The driver of the minivan was later sentenced to 51 years to life in prison after he was convicted of three felony charges stemming from the incident.

