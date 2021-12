A Portland man who pulled over on Interstate 5 after his car stalled was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver in Clark County, according to court documents. Ying Ting, 36, was outside his Honda CRV about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the freeway near Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell when another driver pulled onto the shoulder to help him, according to the Washington State Patrol. Ting’s car was disabled and partially blocking a lane of the offramp, according to a probable cause affidavit.

